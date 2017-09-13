Irma: Homeowners along Myakka River expecting 2nd major flood in a month

Lenny Jaress rides his four wheeler through flood waters near the Myakka River last month.

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Neighborhoods along Bay area rivers will feel Irma's impact again. Rivers are beginning to crest and more flooding is expected.

One Venice community is still recovering from river flooding last month. They've been warned the river is on the rise again.

The Myakka River is meeting Brentwood Drive and Dixon Road once again in this Venice neighborhood.

“It rose, it went out, we cleared up, had a hurricane, now it’s rising again,” says Steve Roberts, He’s lived along the Myakka for 21 years.

The river last month rose fast 3-4 inches an hour after record-breaking rainfall totaling 17 inches in Sarasota. The river reached 10.2 feet and flooded homes and streets 3, 5, even 10 feet deep. This time the river is expected to rise several inches higher.

How fast is the water coming up? Roberts says, “Very, very slowly.”

Fast forward a couple of weeks. The Myakka River is expected to reach a major flood stage at 10.6 feet with a lot less rain of 4-7 inches.

Many living here along the river are puzzled as to why and how.

“Without massive local rain we don’t get that kind of surge -- we get slow, slow, slow," Roberts says. "So why this time it’s so low now they’re scaring people all this water is going to come suddenly we don’t get it, it’s different."

The attitude this time is different too.

“I never put back some of the stuff I picked up the last time. I have much less to pick up today than I did couple of weeks ago," Roberts says, laughing.

“It’s the back end of what we went through on Sunday. The relief is my family is safe, our homes are relatively intact -- this is just a puddle.”

A puddle, but a deep one that many here see as just an inconvenience.

"The people out here choose to be out here because of the natural beauty, the privacy, wild life we have here," Roberts says. "This is part of the price of being here.”

Meteorologists say the ground is very saturated from the record rain fall last month and that is in part why this smaller amount of rain fall is causing the river to rise to high levels.

