Is social media best way to complain about company?

Airline passengers got talking after a United passenger was forcibly removed from a jet. Twitter

The post that has since gone video, started Sunday when video surfaced on social media of a man yelling as he was dragged from his airplane seat.

Once video hit Facebook and Twitter, the backlash started immediately. People angered over what they saw and letting United Airlines know how they feel.

It’s an age of technology that did not exist more than a decade ago. When you had a complaint with a company, you called its customer service, sent an email. Maybe called the local news station.

Now when a video goes viral, it can be seen by millions and companies can feel the effect immediately if that video or story is negative.

A few weeks ago, United first went viral after the incident of two girls who were kicked off the flight for wearing leggings.

Allegiant Air was under fire after millions reacted to a video of two sisters allegedly kicked off the plane and weren’t able to say goodbye to their dying father.

United’s stock dropped about $250 million in value on Tuesday, and management is looking at policy changes, and the Department of Transportation has opened an investigation.

Al Tompkins, with the Poynter Institute, says social media gives consumers a leg to express their complaints about a company but it’s not always effective and your comments could backfire.

One company sued a man after he left a negative fake comment about the company on Yelp.

Tompkins believes that the good old-fashioned letter is still a way to get your point across, but social media is just a new piece of technology companies’ public relations firms are keeping close eyes on.

