Police give Tampa daycare defense training

TAMPA - It’s a sad reality, but in this day and age you never know when and where a mass shooting may take place.

We’ve seen it at airports, nightclubs, even elementary schools.

So for you personally - is your workplace, school or favorite hangout prepared if an active shooter were to show up there?

At Land Of Learning daycare in Tampa, that's exactly the plan.

“You guys may want high gate so there’s an in and out,” said Deputy Gary Mechler with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office as the department planned a drill on the playground.

Naturally, there’s normally kids playing on the playground, not deputies, but they visited for a reason that they say can benefit anybody.

“There’s so many incidents going on nowadays, like Ft. Lauderdale recently, Orlando, (San Bernardino) California, Connecticut," said Jose Aquino, Land of Learning director.

"We just decided to try and reach out to authorities because they are the ones that can come here and see our buildings, see how we can operate and see what can be a soft target and how they can advise us in case we were involved in an emergency."

The deputies say they’ve never been to a daycare before to give tips on how to be safe during an active shooter situation - but they are glad to do so.

“This is something, unfortunately, everyone should think about,” said Mechler.

Deputies gave the daycare tips on how to make both the exterior and interior of the property as safe as possible.

“It’s matter of being proactive," said Aquino. "We want to make sure we never say 'What if we would’ve done this?' and be at least be able to minimize the damages because we were prepared."

Deputies say that’s the key - preparation. Something everybody needs to know, unfortunately even in a daycare, because you never know when danger is lurking.

“It’s hard to think about, but we're very happy to be here. Being proactive. God forbid anything like this ever happened,” said Mechler.

Deputies say everybody should remember that if an intruder gets into your place of business even after you've done everything possible to keep it safe, the first option is to run, then hide, and only then to fight, if necessary. Don’t leave yourself as a target.

(© 2017 WTSP)