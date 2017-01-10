It was fate: Polk firefighters help deliver baby at home

Winter Haven mother Ashli Sawyer is seen with her newborn son Zander Fate Sawyer. (Photo: Polk County Fire Rescue)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- There was no time to wait for baby Zander Fate Sawyer to be delivered at a hospital. Polk County Fire Rescue firefighters stepped in and helped Zander enter the world.

PCFR posted pictures on Facebook of the newborn, along with his mother Ashli Sawyer, 19, after the two were taken safely to Winter Haven Hospital.

Polk County Fire Rescue helped bring Zander into the world. (Photo: Polk County Fire Rescue)

"The baby was coming and so we delivered the baby right at her home. We delivered a healthy-looking baby boy and mom was also doing well," Polk Fire Lt. Lance Meachum said.

How Zander came to be born at his home was a twist of fate, as Ashli was sent home from the hospital when she was not dilating following the initial contractions. Ashli went back to bed and was up just a few hours later when she felt that Zander was ready to make his entrance.

Baby Zander Fate. (Photo: Polk County Fire Rescue)

"I felt like I needed to use the restroom around 2.a.m. and that's when I noticed my baby was coming," Ashli said.

She was alone at home and called 911. When firefighters arrived, they realized there was not enough time to get them to the hospital.

But everything turned out for the best and on Tuesday, Ashli and Zander were reunited with the firefighters who helped.

