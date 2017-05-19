WTSP
Jeans retailer intros 'detachable jeans,' gets mocked mercilessly online

Michael King, WXIA , WTSP 9:27 PM. EDT May 19, 2017

Online jeans reseller Opening Ceremony has started selling 'detachable cut-out front jeans' -- and immediately started getting mocked mercilessly online.

The two-part women's' jeans include denim short-shorts and accompanying long pants sections, which allow them to be worn as full-length jeans -- but only with the upper portion of the leg exposed in the front and back.

Coming on the heels of other recent fashion controversies -- Topshop's clear-kneed mom jeans, the all-clear jeans from Topshop, the $425 fake mud jeans sold at Nordstrom, the $1,400 worn-leather sneakers from Neiman Marcus and the men's romper -- the detachable cut-out front jeans seem almost tame by comparison.

"These 2-in-1 Y/Project trousers come in a straight-leg silhouette with slim-fitting, detachable shorts that feature high-rise cutouts along the front," the description of the jeans reads on the Opening Ceremony website.

Twitter posters on Thursday and Friday were pretty merciless in their criticism of the jeans:

 

 

 

