Jet skier body found

TAMPA -- A man's body has been recovered after he was ejected from a jet ski.

FWC says they got a call to a small lake by the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa after 3 p.m. Sunday. They say two people were on a jet ski when the driver made a sharp turn and they were thrown off. The passenger, 24-year-old Jeno Wesley was wearing a life jacket and was able to swim back to the jet ski. The driver, 28-year-old Eduardo Godfrey, was not wearing a life jacket and was trying to swim back to the jet ski but never resurfaced.

The FWC say they found his body was recovered Monday.

The case is still under investigation.

