Joint Special Operations University opens on MacDill AFB

Army Gen. Raymond A. Thomas III, left, and Dr. Brian Maher, president of Joint Special Operations University, unveil a plaque commemorating the JSOU on MacDill Air Force Base. Photo by Mike Bottoms, USSOCOM Office of Communication.

MacDill Air Force Base – The Joint Special Operations University opened today on MacDill Air Force Base.

The $43 million facility has been in the works for about three years. The building sits right next to U.S. Special Operations Command.

The Joint Special Operations University or JSOU will serve thousands of soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines who are part of Special Operations Forces.

The head of U.S. Special Operations Command, Gen. Raymond “Tony” Thomas, was at today’s ribbon cutting. Rep. Kathy Castor also attending the grand opening.

JSOU is a huge boom for the base. It’s an important educational institution for the professional and personal development of elite forces.

The building itself has 16 classrooms, numerous lecture halls and an auditorium.





