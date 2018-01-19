Journey, Def Leppard to play at Amalie Arena in August

Singer Arnel Pineda (L) and guitarist Neal Schon of Journey perform during the first night of the band's second nine-show residency at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on May 3, 2017 (Photo: Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. – The iconic rock bands Journey and Def Leppard are coming to Tampa this summer.

Both bands are bringing their tour to Amalie Arena on Saturday, Aug. 18.

Tickets go on sale on Feb. 3, and will be available on Ticketmaster’s website.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

🚨 SHOW ANNOUNCE:



Rumors Are True: @JourneyOfficial and @DefLeppard are bringing their 2018 tour to Amalie Arena on August 18!



Stay tuned for more info at https://t.co/bb9QonxNFH pic.twitter.com/maqhvONT9N — Amalie Arena (@AmalieArena) January 19, 2018

© 2018 WTSP-TV