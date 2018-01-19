WTSP
Journey, Def Leppard to play at Amalie Arena in August

Mark Bergin, WTSP 9:06 AM. EST January 19, 2018

TAMPA, Fla. – The iconic rock bands Journey and Def Leppard are coming to Tampa this summer.

Both bands are bringing their tour to Amalie Arena on Saturday, Aug. 18.

Tickets go on sale on Feb. 3, and will be available on Ticketmaster’s website.

