Missing child alert issue for Florida teen believed to be with 29-year-old man

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office needs your help in finding a 16-year-old girl who went missing Sunday night in Jacksonville.

JSO is currently looking for Elizabeth Marie Rivas-Cordona, 16. She's a Hispanic female, standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a Guns 'N' Roses T-Shirt and ripped blue jeans.

The suspect in the case is believed to be Julian Salazar-Zavala, 29, Hispanic male, who was last seen wearing a dark blue long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans. He has a scorpion tattoo on his right ankles and Jesus hands on his upper right arm, according to FDLE.

The two may be in a maroon 1999 Ford F-250 with Florida tag DSM1M.

Investigators say that around 11 p.m. Sunday, the victim was seen leaving out of the back door of her home in the 1400 block of Lostara Avenue West with Julian Salazar-Zavala without permission. The circumstances surrounding their departing and failing to return at this time are being considered suspicious, according to a news release.

Anyone who has any information in regards to the location of the victim or suspect or has seen the listed vehicle is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

© 2017 WTLV-TV