Judge calls out USF coach for players' behavior

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Local fight with inflammatory breast cancer
-
Tanker explodes on I-75 in Ohio
-
Family stuck in flooded truck meets hero who saved baby's life
-
Defusing air rage
-
Atlanta artist Bruce Hampton dies at 70-years-old
-
RAW: Dash cam catches plane crash in Mukilteo
-
TTAPP
-
Amber alert canceled for Marion County girl
-
Pasco sheriff announces drug bust
-
No lump, no tumor, the breast cancer disguised as a skin rash
More Stories
-
Powerful new drug Gray Death gaining popularityMay. 3, 2017, 8:35 a.m.
-
WATCH: Bicyclist weaves through trafficMay. 3, 2017, 9:46 a.m.
-
Amber alert issued for teen with suspect in fatal shootingMay. 3, 2017, 10:51 a.m.