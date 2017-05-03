Judge calls out USF Coach Strong for players' behavior

Judge Margaret Taylor called out USF football Coach Charlie Strong for the arrests of his players on Wednesday during the first appearance of Ladarris Jackson. WTSP photo

TAMPA, Fla. -- Judge Margaret Taylor called out USF football Coach Charlie Strong for the arrests of his players on Wednesday during the first appearance of Ladarris Jackson.

"I graduated from USF, I'm an alumni, graduated from USF in 1989, long before there was a football team," Taylor said to Jackson.

"And while USF may not be the top-ranked school in the nation, I was never ashamed of being an alum until now.

"Embarrassed and ashamed, Mr. Jackson. Let's just say that my USF diploma is not proudly hanging in my office right now.

"And, I have a message for your coach, as well. Coach Strong, if you are listening, in the last couple of months there have been two arrests of your players for very violent felonies. This court, and I'm sure I'm not alone, questions whether you have control over your players. It's fairly clear you do not have control of them off the field, and I guess only time will tell whether you have control over them on the field.

"I would implore you to think long and hard about whether being head coach at USF is a good fit for you before any other members of this community have to suffer at the hands of one of your players.

"Mr. Jackson, again assuming the facts surrounding your charges are true, your behavior is reprehensible."

Jackson was arrested about 11 p.m. Monday. The South Florida Police Department says they responded to Holly Drive Apartments Building A to investigate a report of a sexual battery involving two students. The victim immediately reported the incident to university housing staff who helped the student contact police. Police say the victim and Jackson are acquaintances.

At 10:40 p.m., Jackson was charged with sexual battery and false imprisonment and transported to the Hillsborough County Jail for processing.

According to the Bulls website, Jackson is a defensive end at USF. He's also a junior from Birmingham Alabama.

