Judge, critical of USF football, removes self from player's case

Judge Margaret Taylor, after critical remarks about USF football, has removed herself from the case of Ladarrius Jackson. WTSP photo

TAMPA, Fla. -- Judge Margaret Taylor, who called out USF football Coach Charlie Strong for not having control of his players, has removed herself from the criminal case of a player, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Taylor issued an order on Thursday voluntarily disqualifying herself, saying she was concerned Ladarrius Jackson would not get a fair trial because of "prejudice or bias of the judge."

Her remarks came Wednesday morning during Jackson's first appearance. He is accused of sexual battery.

Jackson, 22, of Birmingham, Ala., was arrested about 11 p.m. Monday. Police say the victim and Jackson are acquaintances. Jackson, a defensive end, was charged with sexual battery and false imprisonment. Jackson has been removed from team activity.

Jackson is the second Bulls player to be arrested recently. In March Hassan Childs was charged with aggravated assault and possession of marijuana. Coach Strong kicked him off the team.

"I graduated from USF, I'm an alumni, graduated from USF in 1989, long before there was a football team," Taylor said to Jackson. "And while USF may not be the top-ranked school in the nation, I was never ashamed of being an alum until now.

"Embarrassed and ashamed, Mr. Jackson. Let's just say that my USF diploma is not proudly hanging in my office right now.

"And, I have a message for your coach, as well. Coach Strong, if you are listening, in the last couple of months there have been two arrests of your players for very violent felonies. This court, and I'm sure I'm not alone, questions whether you have control over your players. It's fairly clear you do not have control of them off the field, and I guess only time will tell whether you have control over them on the field.

"I would implore you to think long and hard about whether being head coach at USF is a good fit for you before any other members of this community have to suffer at the hands of one of your players.

"Mr. Jackson, again assuming the facts surrounding your charges are true, your behavior is reprehensible."

Her remarks were picked up across the nation, including by ESPN and USA Today.

Strong released a statement, addressing the judge's comments.

“In the short time I have been here our program has been built on character, discipline and family. We have wonderful young men in the USF football program who choose to do the right thing every day. We are dedicated to recruiting young men of high character, and to consistently developing them with structure and frequent education regarding appropriate conduct and behavior, on and off the playing field. While I am shocked and saddened at the recent arrest of a member of our team, I am disappointed that the actions of two players over the last two months have harmed the reputation of our program, of our wonderful university and of my character. We have high expectations of our coaches, staff and student-athletes and we hold accountable those who act contrary to our values.”

