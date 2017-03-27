WTSP
Judge decides if father accused of throwing his daughter off bridge is competant to stand trial

10News Staff , WTSP 11:32 AM. EDT March 27, 2017

A judge in Pinellas county will decide if John Jonchuck is competent to stand trial in the death of his 5-year-old daughter, Phoebe.

He is accused of tossing the girl off a bridge leading up to the Sunshine Skyway. 

In 2015, Jonchuck was found incompetent-- meaning he didn't understand the charges against him. He's been in a hospital ever since. In January, doctors determined he was ready to stand trial. 

Monday afternoon, the judge will make the final decision.

If Jonchuck is found competent, he will face a charge of first-degree murder.

 

