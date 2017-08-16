Judge denies bond for suspect in Selmon triple fatal crash

(Photo: Tampa PD)

TAMPA -- The woman accused of causing the deadly accident, Amber Nicole Perera, 29, was in court Saturday morning and was back in court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing.

The judge denied the motion for a bond for Perera, according to Thirteenth Judicial Court Public Information Officer. It was the states motion to deny a bond for the suspect.

Perera was behind the wheel Thursday on the Selmon Expressway eastbound when she lost control of her car, hit the Felipak's car and sent it into the westbound lanes, where it was hit by two other vehicles and burst into flames.

It was a father, mother and their child who died in the accident. Luiz Felipak, 41; Rita Felipak, 29; and Giorgia Felipak, 8, all perished in the accident.

© 2017 WTSP-TV