WTSP
Close

Judge denies bond for suspect in Selmon triple fatal crash

Samantha Mitchell , WTSP 2:15 PM. EDT August 16, 2017

TAMPA -- The woman accused of causing the deadly accident, Amber Nicole Perera, 29, was in court Saturday morning and was back in court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing.

The judge denied the motion for a bond for Perera, according to Thirteenth Judicial Court Public Information Officer. It was the states motion to deny a bond for the suspect. 

Perera was behind the wheel Thursday on the Selmon Expressway eastbound when she lost control of her car, hit the Felipak's car and sent it into the westbound lanes, where it was hit by two other vehicles and burst into flames.

It was a father, mother and their child who died in the accident. Luiz Felipak, 41; Rita Felipak, 29; and Giorgia Felipak, 8, all perished in the accident.  

 

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Mother, father and child ID'd as victims in fatal Selmon Expressway wreck

WTSP

Triple fatal wreck on Selmon Expressway raises guardrail questions

WTSP

Child among those killed in fiery Selmon Expressway wreck; woman charged

WTSP

Child, 2 adults dead in hit-and-run crash on Selmon Expressway, driver charged with DUI

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories