Jumbo Shrimp to give out pregnancy tests and more during ‘You Might Be The Father's Day' promotion

The Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville will be the site of Thursday’s “You Might Be The Father” promotion held by the Jumbo Shrimp. (Florida Times-Union, file)

Jacksonville’s minor league baseball team is running a promotion at Thursday’s home game that asks, “Who’s your daddy?”

For years, “Thirsty Thursday” has been a wildly popular promotion at the Baseball Grounds, offering of-age fans a hard-to-pass-up chance to get a 12-ounce beer for a buck (or 24-ounce beer for $2) while also watching the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (formerly the Suns) play a game.

The Jumbo Shrimp are celebrating "You Might Be the Father's Day" this Thursday (no, seriously) -- pic.twitter.com/icGp3GBrf9 — Alyssa Lang (@AlyssaLang) June 12, 2017

In what is being called “You Might Be The Father’s Day,” the Jumbo Shrimp will be giving out pregnancy tests “so you’ll know if you need to return for Sunday’s Father’s Day game,” according to the team’s website.

PHOTO: Alyssa Lang

The promotion further promises “an evening filled with suspense, intrigue, and manila envelopes” when the Jumbo Shrimp host the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. No joke.

The thought behind essentially every marketing strategy for a minor league baseball team is to attract as much publicity as possible to generate interest from fans no matter the team’s record or roster. But this is certainly a unique twist on the “affordable family fun” mantra.

For those who just want the beer, do not fret. The team is still selling Budweiser products at select stands for the usual discounted Thursday rate. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

