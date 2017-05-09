Jury deciding fate of fired deputy accused of stealing painkillers

Steven Smith is facing grand theft charges. He’s accused of stealing hundreds of painkillers from the sheriff's office while he worked.

The fate of a fired Pinellas County sheriff's deputy is in the hands of a jury.

Steven Smith is facing grand theft charges. He’s accused of stealing hundreds of painkillers from the sheriff's office while he worked.

“The only logical opinion in my mind, and this will be up to the jury, is that he took the pills,” says Pinellas County Judge Chris Helinger.

Right away, Tuesday morning, Helinger shot down the defense's request to toss out the case against Smith without having the actual pills in evidence that he's accused of stealing.



“If the second district says, ‘Hey, this isn't enough,’ and they're going to say that if he's convicted, I'll get reversed. I'm perfectly comfortable with that,” says Helinger. “I don't know how much stronger, at least circumstantially, the case could get for the state.

Prosecutors argue a woman dropped off hundreds of prescription pills after her sister died of cancer, and that Smith swiped some while working the front desk. They say Smith put them in his lunch bag and took them out to his cruiser.

In the middle of a nasty breakup, Smith's girlfriend, Jessica Jimenez, claims she found around 300 stolen Hydrocodone pills, with the dead woman's name on it, hidden in Smith's dresser. She snapped a picture and sent it to the sheriff’s office.

“It was a stone cold, if you ever cheat on me I'm going to ruin your life,” says Steven Smith.

On the stand, Smith insists his scorned ex had it out for him, possibly later planting the pill bottle in his squad car. The state argues numbers from that bottle match the cancer patient's prescription.

Defense attorney John Trevena asked Smith, “Do you believe your girlfriend set you up?” Smith replies, “I believe, absolutely without a doubt.”

Smith claims he also had a target on his back at the sheriff's office after his involvement in a shooting, and refused to follow the department's stop-and-question quota. Smith says a sheriff’s office supervisor coerced him to confess.

“’Steven, just tell them you have a drug addiction and everything will be going away.’ I said, 'I don't have a drug addiction. How dare you use my back problem against me,'” Smith says.

Smith admits to taking painkillers for a year between two back surgeries.

The sheriff says that led to a drug-induced, downward spiral in Smith’s performance and a desperation for more pills.

“You’ll find the defendant is guilty of theft of a controlled substance,” says Prosecutor Richard Nolan.

Smith is also accused of pawning his sheriff's office gun and was supposed to be in court in Pasco County on Tuesday afternoon to face those charges. That pre-trial hearing has now been rescheduled.

10News will update you on what the jury decides.

© 2017 WTSP-TV