K9 used in Polk County wildfire investigation

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WTSP) -- Investigators in Polk County are still working to determine the cause of a wildfire that burned more than 600 acres in Indian Lake Estates. To help figure out if it’s arson, they’re bringing in the big dogs—literally.

Booker is a five-year-old English lab. She's one of only five K9's in the state certified to sniff out liquids used to start fires.

“I believe 100 percent in my dog's abilities,” her handler, Detective Jeff Batz, said.

Batz ran Booker through a couple of drills. In the first, he lined up several cans. Only one of them had a tiny drop of gas in it. When she found it, she sat down, and Batz rewarded her with food.

In another test, he put a drop of gas on a detective who stood next to 10News reporter Grady Trimble. Booker walked past Grady and stopped when she smelled the gas on the detective’s shoe.

“She's my partner. She's my shadow,” Batz said. “She's with me 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

At home, Booker is part of the family. She wakes up Detective Batz's kids and puts them to bed at night.

“When she gets down to business, her whole demeanor changes and she's ready to go to work,” Batz said.

The pair has covered more than 400 fires together across 13 counties.

“I see this as a team,” Batz said. “She makes me look good on a daily basis.”

Detective Batz is careful not to let Booker burn her paws on any hot embers. He tests the land before going out with her to make sure it's cool enough to walk on.

