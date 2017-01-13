Kamiyah Mobley found 18 years after abduction from Jacksonville hospital

On July 10, 1998, just eight hours after Kamiyah was born, a woman posed as a nurse and abducted her from University Medical Center, now UF Health-Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- First Coast News has learned that the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office will announce that missing baby Kamiyah Mobley has been found at a news conference scheduled for noon.

The infant was kidnapped from a Jacksonville hospital July 10, 1998, just hours after her birth. The case riveted the city, and garnered national attention.

The kidnapper, visible only on grainy hospital video, was never found. No photos of the child were ever taken.

The case has remained a cold case for years, one of just a handful of hospital kidnappings to remain unsolved.

The child is believed to have been found alive and well, in South Carolina.





On July 10, 1998, just eight hours after Kamiyah was born, a woman posing as a nurse entered Shanara Mobley's hospital room at University Medical Center, now UF Health-Jacksonville. She told Mobley that Kamiyah had a fever and it needed to be checked. The woman then left the room and exited the hospital with the child and they both disappeared.

Our news partner, the Florida-Times Union reported that nurses thought the woman was a Mobley family member. They said they saw her interact with Mobley just hours before the abduction.

Police searched every floor and room of the hospital. The FBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement were also called to assist.

Surveillance video proved too grainy to identify the kidnapper and the camera in the nursery was broken, so law enforcement circulated a sketch of the suspect. There were also no photos of baby Kamiyah, so investigators told the public to look for a baby with an umbilical hernia, like a raised belly button, and bruising on her buttocks.

One year after Kamiyah went missing, authorities had more than 2,000 leads. They offered a $250,000 reward. The case was also featured on America's Most Wanted. But all leads ran dry.

