Katy Perry bringing tour to Tampa

Katy Perry performs live at Allphones Arena on November 21, 2014 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo: Mark Metcalfe, Getty Images)

TAMPA -- Katy Perry is the latest music artist to book a performance at Amalie Arena.

Amalie Arena announced that Katy Perry is bringing her "Witness: The Tour" to Tampa on December 15.

Tickets start at $47.75 and go on sale for the general public on Monday, May 22 at 10 a.m. You can purchase them at the ticket office or ticketmaster outlets. Ordering my phone is also an option. Call 1-800-745-3000.

