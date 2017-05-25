Keep teens busy this summer with community service.

(Photo: iStock)

Most bay area schools are out for the summer now and parents are looking for ways to keep their kids busy. One thing to consider is community service. Two big reasons: students need it for scholarships like bright futures and it looks good on college applications.

But choose wisely, College and Career Counselor Joe Martino at Bloomingdale High School in Hillsborough County says the experience is also a valuable tool for teens. "You think you want to go into nursing, so you volunteer at a hospital and get a feel for 'Is this the field that I want to pursue? Is this what I thought it was? Or do I want to change my plans?'"

It's important to make your community service count.

*Find where you want to volunteer and make sure they have a place for you.

*Get it approved by the school district before you start.

*Have a supervisor sign off on the hours worked.

For more information click on your county:

