BRADENTON, FL -- If food is the way to someone's heart, a Bradenton family can take credit for a lot of love.



“Now this probably, I think this is it. This is thee recipe.”



Meet Colonel Ed Sanders. He’s the great nephew of a pretty familiar face.



“As little children he'd come by and give us all a dollar, so we thought that was pretty neat.”



He remembers his great uncle, Colonel Harland Sanders, very well - the founder of Kentucky Fried Chicken.



Ed and his wife Susan, raised their two grandchildren.

Now one of them is carrying on Uncle Harly's legacy. His great, great, great nephew Colonel Anthony Sanders.



Reporter: So, you will go out dressed like that and will that spark a conversation?

Anthony: Yes! Sometimes awkward, sometimes not awkward. Most times awkward.

“When I was little, pop showed me a picture and said that's your great, great, great uncle,” he said.



The family is no longer connected with KFC. Harland sold it for $2 million back in 1964 and the remaining Sanders have no stake in the company. But, they do have some opinions about how their loved one is portrayed in new KFC ads.



“I didn't like it originally when the first ones they did as trying to portray him from coming back from the dead,” Ed said.



“I'd like em to know there is some family left and some of them are distasteful. Most of them are just a little bit embarrassing. Some of them are pretty funny.”



And, the food?



“No. I don't like the way it tastes, we make our own chicken.”



No one was more critical of KFC than the colonel himself, probably because nothing came easy for him.

Harland’s father died when he was five and had to help raise his siblings – by cooking. Finally, at the age of 65, he turned his chicken hobby into his career.



“He said I had to do it on my own and he goes what you make of yourself you'll appreciate it more if you do it yourself,” Ed said.



Hardship seemed to pass down like the family recipe. At the age of eight, Anthony's childhood would be rocked by a word too many are familiar with.



“Going through the cancer, it was terrible. He goes am I gonna die, no you're not gonna die, I'm not going to let that happen,” said Susan.



Little did he know, he was returning the favor.



“My mom had just died and my dad and my grandmother and my dog. It was all a big long thing and that was just like the icing on the cake, you know. But, I was always telling him at church, he saved my life because when my mom went, I was going down and he brought me out because I had to be there for him,” she added.



Anthony, 20, is cancer free. Now, he works with his grandfather, is a Youtuber and helps feed low-income families at a local church.



Oh, and if you're wondering about the title, Anthony and Ed are actual Kentucky colonels - an honorary title.



“A Kentucky colonel is the highest honor bestowed upon the governor of Kentucky, it's for the noteworthy actions of one individual to the community,” Anthony said.



More like a noteworthy family - forever changed by a chicken recipe.

© 2017 WTSP-TV