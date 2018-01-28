Kid Rock gets mostly applause at NHL All-Star Game

Kid Rock performs during the 2018 NHL All Star Game at Amalie Arena.(Photo: Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports)

TAMPA — The boos were heard before Kid Rock stepped onto the ice for his second-intermission performance at the NHL All-Star Game, but the reaction grew more favorable once he was on center stage.

Kid Rock entered to a nonexistent reaction from fans as most at Amalie Arena were away from their seats. He sang two songs, first "American Rock n' Roll" in which little cheering was heard. But fans cheered when he began singing one of his first hit singles, "Bawitdaba" and grew more supportive throughout.

A preview of Kid Rock's appearance during the Metropolitan Division vs. Atlantic Division game minutes before he stepped on stage drew a mixed reaction at best and more boos than cheers at worst.

The rocker, playing his red, white and blue guitar, sang as a video montage of NHL action played behind. NBC showed a few players snapping photos.

The NHL's choice of Kid Rock drew some criticism from the time it was announced. Kid Rock, a diehard Detroit Red Wings and hockey fan, has flown Confederate flags at concerts, while also making anti-transgender comments. He has criticized Colin Kaepernick and blasted NFL players who have kneeled for the National Anthem - "(expletive) ANYONE who takes a knee or sits during our national anthem," he wrote in a September Facebook post. Kid Rock also told Rolling Stone he was "digging Donald Trump."

The NHL has had a long partnership with the You Can Play Project and last February trumpeted its "longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion in hockey" during "Hockey is for everyone" month. The You Can play project supports the LGBTQ community and fights homophobia in sports.

The league defended the decision about Kid Rock before the All-Star Game.

“Our sole objective in choosing musical acts to perform at league events is to entertain our fans," Steve Mayer, NHL executive vice president and executive producer for programming and creative development, told USA TODAY Sports in a statement on Jan. 19. "Most of the acts that have appeared are passionate hockey fans.”

