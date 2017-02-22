Kids turn to self-defense classes to stand up to bullies

Derrick Clark, owner of Clark’s Self Defense, says it’s a nonviolent way for kids to protect themselves and stand up to bullies. WTSP photo

SARASOTA, Fla. -- A group of Sarasota students take self-defense classes as a weapon against bullies.

Derrick Clark, owner of Clark’ Self Defense, says it’s a nonviolent way for kids to protect themselves and stand up to bullies. Clark teaches the kids self-defense skills to use only when a bully puts their hands on them or threatens physical violence.

Reports on bullying estimate 1 out of 4 kids are bullied. Also, 77 percent are bullied mentally, verbally, physically and 43 percent are cyberbullied.

