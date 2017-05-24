Texas HS principal fatally shoots self in school parking lot Tuesday afternoon

Dennis Reeves Photo/Kirbyville CCISD website

KIRBYVILLE - The principal of Kirbyville High School committed suicide in a side parking lot of the campus late Tuesday afternoon following a meeting at the school.

Dennis Reeves left the late afternoon meeting, got into his truck which was parked on campus, started the engine, rolled up his window and then fatally shot himself according to Kirbyville Police.

At some point after the meeting a notice appeared on the Kirbyville CISD website announcing an "Emergency Imminent Threat Meeting of the Board of Trustees" at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

The special agenda lists the following item, "Consider and take possible action on Emergency Matters at Kirbyville CISD."

12News reached out to the superintendent for a statement but he declined to speak.

A statement on the Kirbyville High School Facebook page announced that summer classes are canceled until after Memorial Day.

The statement also noted that crisis response counselors would be available from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.at Kirbyville Elementary School and would remain available as long as students and staff needed them.

EDS NOTE: A previous version of this story said that there was a "Special Meeting of the Board of Trustees" at 6:30 p.m. but that meeting was actually on Friday, May 19, 2017.

