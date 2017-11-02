Kmart locations in Clearwater, Sebring among next to close

Dozens more Sears and Kmart locations will be closed by Jan 2018, including three Florida locations, the company announced Thursday.
The company released a list of 63 stores to be closed, including Kmarts located at:
26996 U.S. Highway 19 N., Clearwater
6050 Highway 90, Milton
901 U.S. 27 N., Sebring
The company, reeling from competition from online retailers, has announced dozens of store closures in recent months, including a Kmart on Florida Avenue in Tampa.
