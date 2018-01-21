Explosion starts fire at Eagle Ridge Mall; more possible explosives found

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

LAKE WALES, Fla. -- The Lake Wales Fire Department responded to a call about a fire at Eagle Ridge Mall Sunday evening which alerted them to explosive devices.

The fire department discovered smoke coming from a service corridor next to the mall entrance of JCPenny. Two pipe bombs that were detonated around 5:30 p.m. were discovered with a backpack nearby.

Another suspicious device was found near the movie theater, according to authorities.

Thankfully, there have been no reported injuries, but the roof sustained some damage.

The mall was evacuated and the department has launched a criminal investigation.

- 2 pipe bomb-type bombs detonated in corridor mostly used by employees

- Explosion happened around 5:30, mall closes at 6.

- Est. 100 people in mall at time. Nobody hurt.

Authorities continue to search for a person of interest who has been described as a heavy-built, white, middle-aged man wearing a gray shirt and a gray hat.

It is too soon for authorities to call it an act of terrorism.

