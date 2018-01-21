WTSP
Close

Explosion starts fire at Eagle Ridge Mall; more possible explosives found

Explosive device found at Lake Wales mall

Samantha Mitchell , WTSP 10:13 PM. EST January 21, 2018

LAKE WALES, Fla. -- The Lake Wales Fire Department responded to a call about a fire at Eagle Ridge Mall Sunday evening which alerted them to explosive devices. 

The fire department discovered smoke coming from a service corridor next to the mall entrance of JCPenny. Two pipe bombs that were detonated around 5:30 p.m. were discovered with a backpack nearby.

Another suspicious device was found near the movie theater, according to authorities. 

Thankfully, there have been no reported injuries, but the roof sustained some damage. 

The mall was evacuated and the department has launched a criminal investigation.

Authorities continue to search for a person of interest who has been described as a heavy-built, white, middle-aged man wearing a gray shirt and a gray hat. 

It is too soon for authorities to call it an act of terrorism. 

Stay with 10News for further details on this developing situation. 

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories