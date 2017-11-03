Chase Woolman, 28

BARTOW, FLA. - A Lake Wales Tae Kwon Do instructor has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for having sex with an underage female student in the martial arts program he ran, according to The Lakeland Ledger.

Chase Woolman, who was a lead instructor at Tae Kwon Do School of Excellence in Lake Wales, was arrested in Nov. 2015 and convicted of sexual battery and lewd molestation on a child in Nov. 2016 by a jury.

The victim was a longtime student in the program and said the abuse began when she was 14-years-old.

After Woolman's wife found out about the "relationship," contact between him and the victim stopped.

After reporting the assaults to police, the victim teamed up with law enforcement to record a conversation between her and Woolman.

In the phone call, Woolman admitted to having sex with her and said he'd "been worried every day that police would show up at his door and take him to jail."

Once Woolman's 15 year prison sentence has been completed, he will have 15 additional years of probation.

