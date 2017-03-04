Lakeland man dies in jail

BARTOW, Fla. -- A Polk County jail inmate died Thursday evening after vomiting and showing symptoms of a stomach virus. Keith Newberry, 59, was taken to the jail's infirmary where he went into cardiac arrest. He later died at a hospital in Sebring.

Although final toxicology results are pending, a preliminary autopsy showed that Newberry had extensive pre-existing medical issues.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Newberry had a history of arrests beginning in 1981, including 60 charges that were largely drug-related. He most recently faced charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia. He was booked into the jail on February 6, 2017 on two counts of failing to appear in court.

