Lakeland PD captures 5-foot rattlesnake

File photo of a Southern Pacific Rattlesnake (Photo: CBS)

The Lakeland Police Department captured a 5-foot rattlesnake under a stairway at the My Lakeland Electric McIntosh Power Plant.

Off-duty officer Scott Wiskneski removed the healthy rattlesnake with grasping tongs from the same location where it was called in at. The video shows the officer steadily moving the snake into a container to remove it from the plant.

The officers called a local handler, who is permitted for venomous animals, to see if they would accept it. The snake is being relocated to a venomous snake farm where it will be used to create anti-venom.

Lakeland PD posted the capture to their Facebook page.

© 2017 WTSP-TV