Lakeland PD searching for missing and endangered elderly man

LAKELAND, Fla. -- The Lakeland Police Department is reaching out for the public's help in finding 74-year-old Hector Rivera-Serrano. He was last seen around 6 a.m. Saturday in the region of Hartsell Ave. and Ariana St.

According to the Lakeland Police Department, he was last seen wearing a long sleeve shirt with dark colored shorts or pants and black, white, and red Champions footwear.

He is around 5'9" and weighs around 160 pounds. He speaks some English and is fluent in Spanish. He suffers from memory loss.

Any information, contact the Lakeland Police Department at (863) 834-6900.

