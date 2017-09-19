Lakeland tree survives Irma, but city still plans to remove it

(Photo: Grady Trimble, WTSP)

LAKELAND, Fla. -- A popular tree in Lakeland that’s scheduled to be removed is still standing after Hurricane Irma.



City officials determined “Lover’s Oak” is decaying and is a risk to people’s safety after a big branch fell on a car a few months ago. The tree got its name because two separate oak trees intertwined and became one.





The tree, or trees, survived Irma, while several trees around it didn’t. People are pointing out the irony, and someone even put up a sign that says, “I survived Irma only to be doomed by city hall.”



City officials said the fact that it stayed up during the storm doesn’t change anything. It still needs to be removed. They haven’t scheduled a date yet, because they’re busy cleaning up all the other debris from the storm.



