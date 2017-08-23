WTSP
Land O' Lakes family finds gator in yard

10News Staff , WTSP 1:47 PM. EDT August 23, 2017

LAND O' LAKES -- A family in Pasco County got a surprise Wednesday morning when they found an alligator in their yard.

Jason Sanchez says his wife went to take the dog outside around 6:30 a.m. when she heard what she thought was a sprinkler. Turns out the sprinklers were not on and it was an alligator hissing.

His wife said she turned the corner of the patio near the driveway and saw the tail and immediately went inside to grab her him. They called Jason's father-in-law who is an experienced python hunter.

The video shows Brian Boyle pushing the gator towards the lawn. Once he was off the property they called the Pasco County Wildlife and the gator was safely relocated to a nearby lake. 

