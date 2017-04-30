Pasco County Fire Rescue, along with the Florida Forest Service, is on the scene of a very large brush fire Sunday morning at Gunn Highway and State Road 54.

ODESSA, Fla. -- Pasco County Fire Rescue, along with the Florida Forest Service, is on the scene of a very large brush fire that is spreading quickly Sunday morning at Gunn Highway and State Road 54.

High winds are causing the flames to spread rapidly through the treetops. The winds make it a difficult fire to fight.

The county is evacuating and shutting down Starkey Wilderness Park.

There are flight restrictions in the area.

Shawn Whited, Pasco County Fire Rescue chief of training, described the scene as smoky with 100-foot flames licking at the treetops, according to the Tampa Bay Times. The blaze comes during a statewide dry spell that has led to more than 100 active wildfires in Florida and burn bans in several counties, including Pasco, Hernando and Hillsborough.

S.R. 54 is down to one lane, east of Gunn Highway, to make access easier for firefighting vehicles.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

Wildfire in Pasco County on SR 54 in Odessa is the #Gladstone 🔥 it is 1.5 acres. Please avoid the area and use caution. — FFS Withlacoochee (@FFS_Withlacooch) April 30, 2017

