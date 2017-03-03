HUDSON, Fla. -- Pasco County Fire Rescue is working a large brush fire Friday afternoon near Old Dixie Highway and Gulf Way in Hudson.

No homes have been damaged. Fire crews are protecting a row of homes.

There are road closures in the area.

Viewer Mike D. Matthews captured ground level footage of the brush fire, which he shared to the 10News Facebook page.

Multiple fire units are on the scene.

Multiple fire units are on the scene.





