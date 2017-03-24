POLK COUNTY -- Joan Dick was working in her office at her home in Lake Wales when she saw the snake slithering across the doorway. It hid underneath a file cabinet.

“I totally freaked out,” she said.

Dick said she screamed and called Animal Control right away. They came and removed the snake and told her it was a four-foot long banded water snake.

Banded water snakes look like water moccasins, but are non-venomous.

Dick said she lives near a lake and left a screen door open the day before, so that might be how it got in her home.

She’s seen black racers near her home, but never anything like this—especially not inside her house!

Polk County Sheriff's Office posted the picture to their Facebook page saying the unwanted guest was inside a Lake Wales home. They contacted the Polk County Agricultural Crimes to removed the snake.

