Largest US gumbo limbo tree in danger after Irma

The tree is at the DeSoto National Memorial in Manatee County.

The largest gumbo limbo tree in the United States is in Bradenton, but its future is now uncertain after Hurricane Irma.

According to WWSB, the tree at DeSoto National Memorial received two new cracks from the storm. Arborists said it was already vulnerable from a fungus that is hollowing it out.

Nathan Souder, National Park Service Superintendent at Souder, National Park Service Superintendent at DeSoto National Memorial, told WWSB officials are looking at all options for saving the tree.

According to South Florida Plant Guide.com, the gumbo limbo tree has red bark and branches low to the ground. It has lightweight wood and is one of the most wind tolerant trees.

For more, read the WWSB story.

© 2017 WTSP-TV