Largo man dies in mobile home fire

A 66-year-old Largo man was killed in a mobile home fire early Saturday morning, according to police.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said that Joseph Pratico died in the fire at Glenwood Mobile Home Park at 12501 Ulmerton Road. Deputies say the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

According to Investigators, at approximately 5:30 Saturday morning residents of the park noticed smoke and flames coming from Pratico’s lot. Various fire rescue agencies responded and extinguished the fire. Once inside, however, they found that Pratico had died from the blaze.

The mobile home was fully engulfed and was deemed a total loss. Three other units sustained minor damage during the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

