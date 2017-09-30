Largo police seeking missing elderly woman

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

The Largo Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 84-year-old woman,

Rose B. Hernandez was last seen at approximately 10 this morning walking away from Heron House, 2050 East Bay Drive.

She is Hispanic, 5-foot-2, 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, dark pants, white shoes and brown framed glasses.

Hernandez suffers from dementia and hypertension and does not have any money or a cellular phone in her possession. She is from St. Petersburg, and she knows how to use the bus system. She is known to frequent thrift stores.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Largo Police Department at (727) 587-6730, reference report number 17-009719.

