Last chance to ride Cross Bay Ferry

The new St. Pete-Tampa ferry will operate on weekends to being then add weekday runs.

Have you taken a ride on the Cross Bay Ferry yet? This weekend is your last chance. It was a six month pilot project funded by Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties and the cities of Tampa and St. Pete. It cost taxpayers about $1.5 million and will probably only recoup about $150 thousand.

But St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman says transportation rarely makes money, and he tells me it's more successful than they ever imagined. "I think people are going to miss it."

The Cross Bay Ferry makes its final voyage on Sunday. Mayor Kriseman began lobbying for it early last year and managed to make it a reality in a matter of months. He says they expected it to be busy on the weekends, but really questioned whether commuters would use it. "There's been several surprises to me. We've had better commuter numbers than I expected. We've had more Tampa Bay residents riding than tourists."

Mayor Kriseman says they now have the information they need to ask for transportation dollars from the state and federal governments. And the data is so promising, the Hillsborough County Commission is committing money to try and start a commuter ferry service between Apollo Beach and Macdill during the week. Those same ferries could be used on the weekends for recreational riders.

But what about those who say they'll never use it and it's a waste of taxpayer money? Kriseman says "If we're going to really be a competitive community that brings people and business into our region, we've got to have better transportation choices. Because we can't compete with a lot of other regions that have good mass transit we don't have."

There are a lot of cities that use ferries like this as a means of regular transportation.

The ferry being used here is on loan from Massachusetts and runs regular routes there between Boston and the south shore town of Hingham. 18-times a day, almost every-hour. For $84 a month you can ride it any time you want. Seattle and San Francisco have similar programs.

So far, there is support for bringing back the service next year, but no definite decision has been made.

Again, this weekend is your last chance to ride the ferry.

