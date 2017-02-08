Last chance to weigh in on medical marijuana rules

Today is your last chance to tell state leaders how you feel about medical marijuana.

Do you want to see more dispensaries? Fewer? Should more people get access to treatment or should it be restricted?

The Health Department will host a 2-hour public meeting from 9am to 11am Wednesday at their Tampa Laboratory at 3602 Spectrum Boulevard.

Health Department leaders are traveling across the state to get public opinion before rolling out new rules for medical marijuana growers and dispensaries.

Some people think the state is limiting the number of people who can get medical marijuana. They want more people to have access to the treatment, including kids with severe medical issues.

On the other hand, some people are really concerned about the dispensaries popping up in their neighborhoods, especially since marijuana is still illegal at the federal level.

The big question is: Are people getting what they voted on? Some worry that the state is trying to pass too many rules. One proposal would limit medical marijuana to terminally ill patients or those suffering from a very severe or debilitating disease

Supporters also worry that with just seven companies licensed to grow and process marijuana, prices will stay high.

Yet some state leaders say they don't want Florida to turn into Colorado, where people are smoking joints legally...no prescription needed.

That's why they want your opinion. If you have concerns about medical marijuana, or you want to see it expand, now is your time to let them know.

A big crowd is expected at the 9am meeting. Health Department leaders tell us everyone who shows up is guaranteed a chance to speak.

More medical marijuana dispensaries could be coming to Tampa Bay too. A lot of our local government agencies put holds in place to keep new dispensaries from opening close to your neighborhood, but those rules expire in April.

