Lawmakers: Give officers a body-cam replay before they write reports

One type of body camera is the Axon Body, which can be clipped onto the front of an officer's uniform. (Photo: WTSP)

Police-worn body cameras can capture the good and bad by officers and the public. But should police get a sneak peek at what's on the video before writing a report of what happened?

Two Bay area lawmakers are pushing a bill that would give officers a video double-take.

Body cameras show officers and people at their best and worst.

“I'm going tell you one thing, you better not roll over my foot,” a Tampa Police Officer tells a driver he’s pulled over in one video.

The driver responds, “You think I care, man?”

The video can also reveal contradictions between statements and reality.

Former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing claimed he was being dragged by a car driven by Samuel Dubose and said he had to open fire.

On the body camera, you hear Dubose tell the officer, “I didn’t do nothing.”

Tensing tells Dubose, “Go ahead and take your seatbelt off. Stop! Stop!” Then, you hear a gunshot.

The body cam shows the car rolled only after the officer shot and killed the driver. Tensing’s now facing murder charges.

“I almost got run over by the car! It took off on me. I discharged one round,” Tensing is heard saying on the body cam immediately after the shooting.

Two Marion County deputies got suspended after writing in their report that they identified themselves with the sheriff's office. Their body camera shows they lied to enter a room to carry out a search warrant.

“I know you have, do not disturb, but I need to come in. Maintenance, are you available?” the deputy says on the body camera.

The Florida Police Benevolent Association reached out to Sarasota County Sen. Greg Steube, whose father is the former Manatee County sheriff. Police advocates want officers to be able to review body camera video before writing a report or making a statement about an incident.

The proposed Senate bill has already passed two committees, but is raising some concerns. Some lawmakers worry it gives police an unfair advantage by allowing them a replay of what happened. Many use-of-force cases rely on what the officer perceived in that moment.

Supporters say reviewing the video will help officers, who handle dozens of cases, document accurate details to reduce minor discrepancies that could cost them a case.



Rep. Shawn Harrison from Tampa is backing the bill that's moving forward in the House.

The bill says officers must “immediately disclose needed information to secure a crime scene or identify suspects or witnesses” without waiting for a video review.

If passed, the law would take effect July 1, 2017.

