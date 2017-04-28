Lawmakers pass bill to acknowledge baby's life following miscarriage

Parents say it's important to acknowledge miscarriages. (Photo: WTSP)

CLEARWATER, Fla.— Losing a pregnancy is heartbreaking, and now Florida could soon make history for how the state legally acknowledges babies lost to miscarriage.

A bill called the Grieving Families Act would offer a certificate of non-viable birth, similar to a birth certificate, to parents who’ve lost a baby during pregnancy.

Babies lost after 9 weeks and before 20 weeks would be eligible. The bill would also allow parents to name the unborn baby.

The goal of the bill is to provide parents with a document acknowledging the loss of a child. All that’s left is the is for Gov. Rick Scott to sign the bill into law.

As many as 1 in 5 women who know they're pregnant have a miscarriage, so this affects a lot of families, certainly someone you know or perhaps even a relative.

That's one reason the bill may have had such overwhelming support in Tallahassee, because many of our lawmakers may have been closely affected at some point.

There is a support group called AMEND in Tampa for families going through their own mourning process after the loss of an unborn child.

Volunteer Chenelle Hastings has three healthy children, but before that had two lost pregnancies.

“I think it’s important no matter how long or short the life was for families that need that certificate to say your baby existed,” said Hastings. “It’s important for them.”

Chenelle readily admits people grieve differently and having a birth certificate for your unborn child isn't for every family.

Its important to point out the bill would make this an option for parents, not a requirement.

Some pro-choice groups, however, question the motive behind the bill and if this is an effort to define when life begins.

The lawmakers and those who supported this bill were questioned on that and say this was strictly about giving parents the ability to acknowledge their unborn baby’s life and that this was not political in any way.

