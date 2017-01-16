Lawsuit: Neighbors' racist threats sink Davis Islands house sale

According to the civil complaint, the Ali Asgar family was about to purchase this home in the 600 block of Luzon Avenue when some of the neighbors made unwelcome comments to them. WTSP photo

Tampa, Fla. -- A Tampa couple wants their $30,000 deposit back after it turns out that the house they were ready to buy had some less-than-friendly neighbors.

The couple, who are of Indian descent, have filed a lawsuit claiming they were accosted by two people living on the same street. The people were yelling racial slurs at them and threatening to burn down the house if they moved in.

“I'm telling you, I am embarrassed for our neighborhood,” said Debbie Brooks who lives across the street.

Neighbors say they are saddened and disgusted.

“People are very welcome here, of all cultures. So, it's very unlike the people on the island,” said David McDonough.

“As a Christian, we're called, we leave we love our neighbors as ourselves,” added his wife, Susan.

According to the civil complaint, the Ali Asgar family was about to purchase a home in the 600 block of Luzon Avenue in the first week of November.

Sale price? $658,000.

But the lawsuit says the deal went south when a neighbor came over threatening the family, telling them, "You are not welcome here."

Another, it says, was yelling the family, wearing tradition Indian clothing at the time, were, "****ing up the neighborhood."

We knocked on those neighbor’s doors, and although someone was clearly home at each, no one would answer.

We did catch up with the couple selling the house, Herb and Janice Donica, who are also named in the lawsuit. So far, they have refused to give the Ali Asgar family back their $30,000 escrow deposit.

Herb Donica says it’s complicated, because they, too, have been injured in all of this and they had not yet filed their formal response to the suit.

He says his family had to give up the place they were planning to move to and had to pay to move out of the home they were selling. And after the deal fell apart, the family had to pay to move everything back in.

On top of that, he said, “We still have people here and people here that want to have a say-so over the sale of our house. And that's very rough on our family.”

Marilyn Gavagan, who lives on Davis Islands, knows the Ali Asgars. She says they’re quiet. Peaceful.

“They are very nice, kind people. Wonderful,” she said. The kind of people you would want as neighbors? “Absolutely. Absolutely.”

Neighbors wonder why the Donicas don’t just return the money.

“There's such a demand for housing here on the island. I think they should just return the deposit. There will be someone else will come along quickly,” said David McDonough.

But for now, the Ali Asgars are suing for their deposit and suing the neighbors who allegedly threatened them for emotional distress.

“It’s sad. It’s sad in this time and age that that still happens,” said Gavagan.

“You're supposed to have arms opened to everyone,” said neighbor Bunny Smith. “Because that's how you want people to be with you.”

