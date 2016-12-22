A new bill has been introduced the make helmets mandatory for motorcycle riders. Getty photo

Putting safety above personal preference. A new state bill would get rid of a choice for bikers about wearing a helmet.

This is already causing a lot of debate with people saying if I'm an adult, I should be able to decide for myself if I want to wear a helmet, but there are some drivers saying if I'm required by law to wear a seatbelt, then you should wear a helmet.

Mark Plassman has been riding for only a couple years, but he has a strong opinion on this issue. "The wonderful things about motorcycles is the freedom that you feel in the fresh air and you smell all the smells. You get the sense of being outdoors. With a helmet you have less of that."

At Bert's Barracuda Harley Davidson in St. Pete, they believe in safety first and recommend helmets, but general manager Steve Greenstein says this: "We sell helmets and we provide that information to customers, but it goes back to freedom of choice. Now me personally, I choose to wear a helmet."

David Ciesla, medical director of Tampa General's Level 1 Trauma Program, says the helmet is designed to protect the brain. "After injury you really die of three things: catastrophic brain injury, bleeding to death or you die later in a delayed fashion from infection."

For Plassman, he says he will still choose to go helmet free as long as he can.

Under Florida's current law, you don't need to wear a motorcycle helmet if you're over 21 and have an insurance policy that covers at least 10-thousand dollars in medical benefits. The bill to change that has been filed. Lawmakers will be back in Tallahassee to talk about it in March.