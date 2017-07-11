Levi's Call issued for infant twins believed to be in extreme danger

(Photo: Kish, Phillip)

JONESBORO, Ga – A Levi’s call has been issued for two missing twins believed to be in extreme danger.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Kaden Shamar Wilson and Kaleel Wilson is believed to have been abducted by their mother, Kamiyah Cherrrelle Wilson. They are believed to be traveling in a 2010 black Nissan Altima with the Georgia license plate CCC5389.

Kaden Wilson weighs nine pounds and is on oxygen and feeding tubes. Kaleel Wilson is about 12 pounds. While both children are said to be fragile, Kdaden is described as "medically fragile due to his required use of oxygen and requirement to be fed via a feeding tube."

According to Clayton County police, it appears the mother left her house with the children but without the medical equipment needed to care for Kaden Wilson.

Ka'miyah Wilson, 23, was last seen wearing black yoga pants, a black shirt with a black and red checkered pattern on the back, and black shoes. She is described as a black male, 5’5,” weighing 170 pounds, with shore black hair and brown eyes.

Police said that the children's grandmother said that she has discontinued feeding Kaden Wilson the formula prescribed by a doctor via a feeding tube, and has been feeding him a "smoothie concoction" using a syringe. That has caused him to suffer significant weight loss.

Wilson left the residence with the children on Friday around 12:35 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clayton County police department at (678) 836-5499 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at comctr@gbi.ga.gov.

