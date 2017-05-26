Lice clinic opens in Cabot

CREDIT: KTHV

CABOT, Ark. (KTHV) -- Parents, if you've ever dealt with your kid coming home with lice, you know it can be a huge ordeal to get it off your kid and out of the house!

It's why a new clinic just opened up in Cabot. It's like a hair salon for lice. It’s the Arkansas franchise of Lice Clinics of America.

The CDC estimates there are up to 12 million lice infestations every year and that is just for young kids. It's something that the new clinic owner, Heidi Merritt, knows all too well. She said both of her daughters had head lice last year and it was a nightmare. They tried everything to remove the lice, but the lice wanted to live.

They ended up spending over 400 dollars on treatments before they went to a lice clinic. There was a Lice Clinic of America in Wisconsin near where they were visiting. They went, and it worked. Heidi found out there was no place like that clinic in Arkansas so she went through lice removal training and decided to open her own just a few days ago.

She said she has already seen people from different cities all over the state. She says she has met families who are frustrated because some lice are resistant to over the counter products. That’s why people are desperate to try their unique system.

“Kids are missing days of school for lice treatment when they can come to us and be treated and go right back to school,” she said.

They are able to offer treatments with no pesticides and no chemicals. It’s just a controlled heat device that will dehydrate and kill both the lice and the eggs. Their “premier 3 step treatment option” can cost nearly 200 bucks per person and can last 1-2 hours. They also have some cheaper D-I-Y kits if parents want to take a comb at it themselves.

Heidi said she hopes to break stereotypes about lice because lice is something that can affect everyone, regardless of who they are.

“I’ll be the crazy lice lady,” she laughed. “I talk to everybody about lice because everybody has a story.”

THV11 reached out to the Department of Health and they said that they don't have a reliable tracking source to show how many people in the state get lice every year. The Arkansas Department of Education said they conducted a survey to get data on whether there is an increase or decrease in lice cases in Arkansas schools. That will be released in June.

