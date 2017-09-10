Light pole falls on cars

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WTSP Live Video
-
WWL Breaking Live Video 2
-
Evacuation ordered in part of Pinellas
-
11AM Hurricane Irma Update
-
2PM Hurricane Irma update
-
Gov. Rick Scott, Tampa Bay leaders stress preparation ahead of Hurricane Irma
-
Irma restrengthens to a Category 4 hurricane
-
8AM Hurricane Irma Update
-
Damage wind speeds can cause
-
11PM Hurricane Irma Update
More Stories
-
Live Hurricane Irma blog: Polk Fire Rescue stops…Sep 10, 2017, 12:21 a.m.
-
More than 3 million without power as Irma churns…Sep 10, 2017, 10:00 p.m.
-
Tampa Bay Facebook group connecting residents during…Sep. 9, 2017, 2:41 p.m.