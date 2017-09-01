Lightning strike causes house fire while family is home

Lightning strike causes house fire in Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Hernando County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire today in Brooksville.

When crews arrived, the garage and kitchen were ablaze.

The family, two adults and one child had gotten out of the house safely, but were missing their dog.

Rescue crews entered the residence and found the pet, who had received burn injuries. With the help of a neighbor, rescue crews transported the dog to a local veterinarian for treatment.

No additional injuries were reported and the condition of the dog is unknown at this time.

Once the fire was put out, fire crews determined that a lightning strike on the home caused the fire.

The American Red Cross has stepped in to provide assistance to the displaced family.

