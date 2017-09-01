Lighting hit a building at Park at Orvieto Apartments.

Dozens of people had to evacuate their homes after lightning struck a Tampa apartment building, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said.

Crews were called to Park at Orvieto Apartments on Blue Rock Drive. When they arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof and one of the apartments.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire, and TECO disconnected the power from the affected apartment building.

Due to the differing types of electrical connections between adjoining apartment buildings, TECO technicians said they couldn't reconnect the power to the buildings, displacing 38 people in 24 apartment units.

The American Red Cross is assisting the 31 adults and 7 children with housing. The apartment complex is housing some of the displaced in 10 open apartments, and the remainder of the displaced are being placed in a local hotel.

There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire has been determined to be a lightning strike.

