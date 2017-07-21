Limb from 300-year-old tree falls on car

A car was damaged when a limb fell off a 300-year-old tree.

About 7:30 a.m., the limb fell on a 2014 Dodge Challenger driven by Karen Barron, who was northbound on Success Avenue approaching Lake Morton Drive.

The limb was about 12 inches in diameter and fell from a 300-year-old tree known as Lover's Tree.

In addition to a car, the limb also damaged a brick wall.

Barron did not appear to be injured, but she was taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center to be checked as a precaution.

City officials checked the tree and found no signs of decay or damage in the limb, and said there was no way to predict it was going to fall.

